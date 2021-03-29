March 29 (UPI) -- The Tribeca Film Festival will return with a series of in-person events in June.

Organizers said in a press release Monday that the festival's 20th anniversary celebration will take place this year.

The 2021 festival will be held over 12 days, June 9 to June 20, according to ABC 7. Community screenings will take place at venues across all five New York boroughs, including The MetroTech Commons in Brooklyn and Hudson Yards in Manhattan.

The event will be the first major U.S. festival to be held in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival was originally founded in the aftermath of 9/11 as a way to revitalize the arts in New York City.

"Tribeca is a community of the most resilient and talented storytellers on the planet. In 20 years, that community of creators and our partners have become a family," festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal said. "This summer we are excited to reunite as Tribeca becomes a centerpiece of live entertainment in neighborhoods across New York City."

"The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of our mission to bring people together in the aftermath of 9/11. We're still doing it," festival co-founder and actor Robert De Niro added. "And as New York emerges from the shadow of COVID-19, it seems just right to bring people together again in-person for our 20th anniversary festival."

Festival organizers are working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure the events follow COVID-19 safety protocols.