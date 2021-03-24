March 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren has joined the ensemble for the superhero movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

The Queen and Gosford Park star is to play the villain Hespera, daughter of the god Atlas, in the sequel to 2019's Shazam!

"Awesome cast getting awesomer," director David F. Sandberg tweeted Tuesday.

in the comic-book adaptations, Asher Angel plays Billy Batson, an orphaned teen given powers by a wizard to turn himself into the title character, an adult with extraordinary strength, speed and the ability to fly.

Zachary Levi plays the grownup Shazam.

The first film co-starred Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, Marta Milans and Djimon Hounsou.

The sequel is set to debut on June 2, 2023.