March 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is set to star opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix film, Our Man From New Jersey.

David Guggenheim -- whose credits include Safe House and Designated Survivor -- wrote the screenplay for the spy movie.

Advertisement

Wahlberg is producing the project along with Stephen Levinson. The pair previously worked together on the Netflix action movie, Spenser Confidential.

Filming is expected to begin in London early next year.

Berry is known for her roles in Extant, Monster's Ball, Die Another Day and the X-Men franchise. She made her directorial debut on the Netflix film, Bruised. She also signed on for the lead role in the streaming service's upcoming movie, Mothership.

Wahlberg's has starred in the films Patriots Day, Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, The Departed, The Fighter, Daddy's Home, The Other Guys, Ted, Three Kings and the Transformers franchise.