March 24 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Wednesday that Spiral: From the Book of Saw would open one week earlier than planned. Originally scheduled to open May 21, it will now open May 14.

The May 21 date represented a one-year delay from the film's original 2020 release date. Spiral was one of many 2020 franchise movies that postponed after movie theaters closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson and Max Minghella play cops investigating a new series of killings with ties to the original Jigsaw killings. Rock also suggested the story, with Jigsaw writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger writing the script.

Lionsgate President of Distribution David Spitz cited the reopening of New York and Los Angeles, Calif. movie theaters as incentive to open Spiral sooner.

"We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films," Spitz said in a statement. "We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season."

Some 2020 films like Tenet and The Croods: A New Age still released after theaters reopened with limited capacity. Others, like Bill and Ted Face the Music, Mulan, Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul offered video-on-demand, streaming or a hybrid release along with limited theaters.

Other 2020 holdovers are shuffling. Universal moved F9: The Fast Saga to June while Paramount bumped A Quiet Place Part II to Memorial Day weekend. Disney committed to a hybrid theatrical/Disney+ Premium Access release for Black Widow and Cruella.

Potential blockbusters Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Halloween Kills, Candyman and more have slated theatrical release dates later this year.

The Saw franchise was a boon for Lionsgate with seven entries coming out annually from 2004 - 2010, and Jigsaw in 2017. Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) would place victims in deadly or disfiguring traps. If they could escape, they'd have a chance to redeem themselves for their sins.

Saw II, III and IV director Darren Lynn Bousman returns to direct Spiral. Producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules also return.