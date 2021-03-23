March 23 (UPI) -- Apple is in talks to finance The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a new film starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Tuesday that Efron, 33, and Crowe, 56, have joined the cast of the new movie.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is based on the Joanna Molloy and John "Chickie" Donohue book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War, which recounts how Donohue left New York in 1967 to track down and bring beer to his childhood friends in the Army while they were fighting in the Vietnam War.

Deadline said Efron will play Donohue. Bill Murray is in talks for a supporting role.

Green Book writer and director Peter Farrelly co-wrote the script with Brian Currie, who co-wrote Green Book, and Pete Jones.

Sources said the movie will be an Apple Original film. The cast and crew hopes to begin production in August, most likely in New Zealand or Australia.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever will mark Farrelly's first film since Green Book, which won three Oscars, including Best Picture.

Efron will also star in a remake of the horror movie Firestarter and the survival thriller Gold. Crowe will star in the horror film The Georgetown Project.