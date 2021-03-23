March 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Daniel Dae Kim in the new film Stowaway.

The streaming service shared a photo from the sci-fi thriller Monday featuring Kim, 52, as a biologist on a spaceship.

The picture shows Kim's character on the ship and tending to several containers filled with green liquid.

"here's one more picture of Daniel Dae Kim doing science stuff, as a treat," Netflix captioned the post.

Stowaway is written by Joe Penna and Ryan Morrison and directed by Penna. The film co-stars Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Shamier Anderson.

The new movie follows the crew of a spaceship that discover an unintended stowaway (Anderson) during their journey to Mars. With resources limited, a medical researcher (Kendrick) searches for an answer to an impossible problem.

Netflix shared other photos of Kim, Kendrick, Collette and Anderson on Instagram.

Stowaway premieres April 22 on Netflix.

Kim is known for playing Jin-soo Kwon on Lost and Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0. He has a recurring role as Dr. Cassian Shin on New Amsterdam.