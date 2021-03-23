March 23 (UPI) -- New animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines is coming to Netflix in April.

Netflix shared a teaser and premiere date, April 30, for the animated sci-fi movie Tuesday.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is directed by Mike Rianda and produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht. Lord and Miller are known for writing and directing The Lego Movie and producing Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

The film features the voices of Abbi Jacobson as Katie Mitchell, a high school graduate and aspiring filmmaker, Danny McBride and Maya Rudolph as Katie's parents, Rick and Linda, and Rianda as Katie's brother, Aaron.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines follows the Mitchells as they take a family road trip to drop Katie off at college. The trip is interrupted by a tech uprising and the Mitchells must work together to save the world.

The teaser shows Katie, Linda and Aaron scrolling on their phones as Rick is carried off by drones.

Jacobson is known for creating and starring on the Comedy Central series Broad City. She voices Princess Bean on the Netflix animated series Disenchantment.