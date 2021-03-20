March 20 (UPI) -- Writer-director Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller, Tenet, is to debut on HBO Max on May 1.

The streaming service announced the news on Saturday.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, the movie is about a secret agent with the ability to bend time.

The film's theatrical release was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It finally opened in theaters in late 2020, while many of the world's theaters remained shuttered.