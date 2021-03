Christopher Nolan arrives before the screening of "Sink Or Swim (Le grand bain)" at the 71st annual Cannes International Film Festival in France in 2018. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

John David Washington's "Tenet" will debut on HBO Max on May 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Writer-director Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller, Tenet, is to debut on HBO Max on May 1.

The streaming service announced the news on Saturday.

Starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki, the movie is about a secret agent with the ability to bend time.

The film's theatrical release was delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It finally opened in theaters in late 2020, while many of the world's theaters remained shuttered.