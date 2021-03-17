Netflix has said it will release "He's All That," starring Addison Rae (L) and Tanner Buchanan, later this year. Photo courtesy of Netflix

March 17 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday it will release the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 teen romance She's All That later this year.

He's All That will feature Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy and Matthew Lillard.

Advertisement

"The contemporary story will follow an influencer (Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school's biggest loser (Buchanan) into prom king," a synopsis said.

Rachael Leigh Cook, the original film's star, will play Rae's character's mother in the new version.

Mark Waters -- whose credits include Mean Girls and Freaky Friday -- directed the film and She's All That scribe R. Lee Fleming Jr. returned to pen the remake.