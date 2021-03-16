March 16 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell leads a group of young passengers through space in order to colonize a distant plant in the new trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller, Voyagers.

Farrell explains in the clip how the group of teens have been bred for intelligence and obedience. Farrell states that the passengers and their mission, is Earth's best chance at finding a habitual planet.

The passengers, which include stars Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp, then embark on a space journey where they are drugged daily with a mysterious blue drink.

Sheridan discovers that the drink decreases pleasure, causing the others to stop taking it. The crew then resorts to sex and violence as mayhem takes over the space ship.

"As life on the ship descends into chaos, they're consumed by fear, lust and the insatiable hunger for power," reads a synopsis.

Fionn Whitehead, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe, Quintessa Swindell and Madison Hu also star.

Voyagers is written and directed by Neil Burger (Limitless, The Illusionist). The film is coming to theaters on April 9.