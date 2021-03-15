March 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has released two new trailers for its upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical, In the Heights.

"The hydrants are open(ing). This summer, we'll be back to dancing in the street together," said a YouTube message accompanying Sunday's 2 1/2-minute preview, which was subtitled, "Powerful."

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the movie was directed by Jon M. Chu.

The cast Includes Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

The film will simultaneously open in cinemas and stream on HBO Max on June 18.

A second trailer, with the subtitle "Washington Heights," came with the message: "Lights up on the vibrant and tight-knit community of Washington Heights... where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big."

The stage version of In the Heights won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2008.

Broadway and off-Broadway theaters have been closed for about a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. No reopening date has been announced yet.