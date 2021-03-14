March 14 (UPI) -- Raya and the Last Dragon is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $5.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Tom and Jerry with $4.1 million, followed by Chaos Walking at No. 3 with $2.3 million, Boogie at No. 4 with $730,000 and The Croods: A New Age at No. 5 with $520,000.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Jathi Ratnalu at No. 6 with $470,000, The Marksman at No. 7 with $465,000, The Little Things at No. 8 with $400,000, Wonder Woman 1984 at No. 9 with $400,000 and The Father at No. 10 with $390,000.

Many of the films in the Top 10 are also available via pay-per-view or streaming platforms as part of a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.