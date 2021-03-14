March 14 (UPI) -- Writer-director Matt Reeves announced on Twitter that he has finished filming his star-studded movie, The Batman.

"#LastDay #TheBatman," Reeves tweeted Saturday.

Cast member Jeffrey Wright also posted on Twitter: "Gordon out....for now. One year exactly after the shutdown. Some ride."

The film, starring Robert Pattinson as the titular superhero, is set for release on March 4, 2022.

Production was interrupted and the release date was moved several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ensemble also includes Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred.