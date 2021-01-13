Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) enters into her final year of high school and starts to plan her future in the new trailer for Netflix's To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

Lara Jean is still dating Peter (Noah Centineo) in the clip, released on Wednesday, with the couple planning on attending Stanford together.

Lara Jean becomes interested in moving to New York City and must make a choice after discovering she did not get accepted into Standford.

Peter, who takes Lara Jean to prom, is not open to the idea of a long-distance relationship.

"As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to imagine what life with her family, friends and Peter will look like after graduation," reads the synopsis.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, based on the novel by Jenny Han, is coming to Netflix on Feb. 12. The film is the third and final entry in the To All the Boys series.

Janel Parrish, Anna Cathcart, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Sarayu Blue and John Corbett also star. Michael Fimognari directs, based off a script by Katie Lovejoy.