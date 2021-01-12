Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are in talks to play Hollywood couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in a new film.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Monday that Kidman, 53, and Bardem, 51, are in negotiations to portray Ball and Arnaz in Being the Ricardos, written and directed by The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin.

Being the Ricardos is set during one week of production of Ball and Arnaz's beloved show I Love Lucy. The couple face challenges that could end their careers and their marriage.

Variety said Sorkin will direct the film for Amazon Studios and Escape Artists. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, with Jenna Block, David Bloomfield, Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz, Jr., and Lauren Lohman as executive producers.

It is unclear when Being the Ricardos will begin production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kidman recently starred in the HBO series The Undoing and the Netflix film The Prom. She will star in a Hulu adaptation of Nine Little Strangers.

Bardem will star in Denis Villeneuve's Dune and Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.