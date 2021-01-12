Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Deadpool 3 will be a part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and stay rated R, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed.

Feige confirmed that star Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will be entering into the same world as Marvel's Avengers while speaking to Collider on Monday.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan's overseeing a script right now. It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun," Feige said.

He also said that Deadpool will be a different type of character for the MCU.

Reynolds confirmed the news on Instagram where he posted a photo of an article announcing that Deadpool 3 will be a part of the MCU.

"First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi's mom," Reynolds joked.

Deadpool 3 has not set release date. Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are penning the script. The first Deadpool film arrived in 2016 with Deadpool 2 releasing in 2018.

Reynolds has starred as Deadpool in two films that were made under Fox. The character interacted with Fox's X-Men movies, but has yet to crossover to the MCU.

"If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in," Reynolds previously said in May while discussing the subject on The Tonight Show.