Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Lionsgate is giving a glimpse of the new comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the film Monday featuring Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig as the titular Barb and Star, two best friends who leave their small Midwestern town for the first time to vacation to Florida.

The preview teases Barb (Mumolo) and Star's (Wiig) dated looks without showing their faces directly. The pair share their love of movie trailers.

"I like how they're little movies about another movie before a different movie," Star tells Barb.

The trailer also shows Barb and Star partying and gives a glimpse of an evil lair.

Mumolo and Wiig co-wrote the film, which is directed by Josh Greenbaum. The movie co-stars Jamie Dornan, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Damon Wayans, Jr.

Mumolo and Wiig previously co-wrote and starred in the 2011 film Bridesmaids.

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar will be available on VOD services Feb. 12.