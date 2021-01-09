Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The National Society of Film Critics has voted Nomadland the Best Film of 2020.

The organization also bestowed its Best Director prize on Chloe Zhao, who helmed the drama.

The Best Actress Award went to Frances McDormand, who starred in it. Nomadland also was recognized with Best Cinematography.

Delroy Lindo was crowned Best Actor for Da 5 Bloods.

Collective earned the Best Foreign-Language Film title, Time was named Best Nonfiction Film and the Best Screenplay honor was presented to Eliza Hittman for Never Rarely Sometimes Always.