Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The National Society of Film Critics has voted Nomadland as the Best Film of 2020.

The organization also bestowed its Best Director prize on Chloe Zhao, who helmed the drama.

The Best Actress Award went to Frances McDormand, who starred in it.

Collective earned the Best Foreign-Language Film title, Time was named Best Nonfiction Film and the Best Screenplay honor was presented to Eliza Hittman for Never Rarely Sometimes Always.