Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Paramount has acquired the film adaptation of Monty Python musical Spamalot from Fox.

Spamalot, a hit Broadway show which premiered in 2005, is based on 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail and is a parody of King Arthur.

The film version was shelved at Fox when Disney purchased the company's film and television division, 21st Century Fox. The stage play has a different plot from Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

Monty Python troupe member Eric Idle is penning the script with songs by Idle and John DuPrez. Casey Nicholaw, who choregraphed the Spamalot musical, is serving as director.

Casting has yet to be announced with Paramount set to get the project going in 2021.

Tim Curry starred as King Arthur in the original Broadway production of Spamalot, which won three Tony Awards including Best Musical.