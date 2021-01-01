Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The Razzie Awards recognizing the worst in film for 2020 are to be handed out on Oscars Eve, April 24. Nominations are expected to be announced in mid-March.

"In keeping with this year's altered Oscar rules, based on the altered reality we've all been forced to accept, the Razzies have changed their plans, as well," the event's organizers said in a press release Thursday.

"Titles released direct to streaming platforms will, for the first time ever, be eligible for Razzie consideration."

The Oscars honor excellence in cinema. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which bestows the prizes, said films that debuted on streaming or television platforms in 2020 are eligible for nomination since so many theaters were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie musical Cats won the Razzie Award for the Worst Picture of 2019, and five other dishonors, in March 2020.

The critically assailed film tied with Rambo: Last Blood and A Madea Family Funeral with eight nods apiece when Razzie nominations were announced in February 2020.