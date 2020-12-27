Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Wonder Woman 1984 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $16.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The Gal Gadot-led superheroine adventure was simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max Friday as a strategy to appeal to a wide audience during the coronavirus pandemic.

A third Wonder Woman film was announced by Warner Bros. on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 at this weekend's theatrical box office is News of the World with $2.4 million, followed by The Croods: A New Age with $1.7 million at No. 3, Monster Hunter at No. 4 with $1.1 million at No. 4 and Promising Young Woman with $680,000 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Fatale with $660,000 at No. 6, Pinocchio with $275,000 at No. 7, Elf with $115,000 at No. 8, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation with $91,000 at No. 9 and The War with Grandpa with $90,900 at No. 10.