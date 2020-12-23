Dec. 23 (UPI) --

Sony Pictures Classics released the trailer to Pedro Almodovar's short film The Human Voice, starring Tilda Swinton, on Wednesday. Sony Classics will release the film in theaters March 5.

The trailer shows Swinton watering plants. There is a men's suit laid out on the bed, onto which a dog jumps and jumps off.

Swinton lays beside the suit after checking her phone and putting on makeup. The trailer ends with an intense montage that leads to Swinton wielding an axe over the suit.

The Human Voice premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and subsequently played at the New York Film Festival and BFI London. It marks director Almodovar's English language debut.

Sony said the short is "freely based on Jean Cocteau's play." The play revolves around a woman speaking by phone with her lover the day before his wedding to another woman.

The synopsis for Almodovar's film states that Swinton's character is waiting for her ex to pick up his suitcases. The dog belongs to him, as well.

In a director's statement, Almodovar said he based his adaptation on an acquaintance. That acquaintance also inspired the director's Women On the Verge Of a Nervous Breakdown and Law of Desire, Almodovar writes.

"I have kept what is essential, the woman's despair, the high price imposed by the law of desire, which she is willing to pay, even though it almost costs her her life," Almodovar writes. "She isn't a submissive woman, as in the original text. She can't be, given the times in which we live."

The Human Voice has a running time of 30 minutes.