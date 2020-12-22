Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film The Little Things.

The studio shared a trailer for the crime thriller Tuesday featuring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.

Washington and Malek play Joe "Deke" Deacon and Jim Baxter, a Kern County deputy and a Los Angeles detective who clash while investigating a series of murders. Jared Leto portrays Albert Sparma, a man who becomes Deacon's prime suspect.

The preview shows Deacon (Washington) and Baxter (Malek) search for a killer who is a "shark" and "likes to drive." In one scene, Deacon is seen getting violent while questioning Sparma (Leto).

"It's the little things, Jimmy," Deacon tells Baxter at the end of the trailer. "It's the little things that rip you apart. It's the little things that get you caught."

Leto said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday that he made "a complete transformation" to play Sparma.

"He's an unusual guy. He's an outsider, a black sheep, someone who's stuck in a part of life that maybe he feels like he doesn't deserve," the actor said. "He's been blessed and cursed with a significant amount of intelligence and wit, but doesn't really fit into society so well."

The Little Things is written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side). The film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29. Warner Bros. announced this month that it will release its 2021 films in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.