Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich have joined the cast of a pandemic-inspired thriller.

The Hollywood Reporter said Meyers, 43, and Malkovich, 67, will star in the new film The Survivalist, which recently completed filming.

Advertisement

The Survivalist takes place a year and a half after a devastating virus outbreak. Meyers plays a former FBI agent who protects a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang led by a psychopath (Malkovich).

Deadline said Jon Keeyes directed the film from an original script by Matthew Rogers. Keeyes also produced the film with Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.

"We're thrilled and honored to be working with screen legends John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers on The Survivalist, an exhilarating, timely and action-packed feature film with stellar performances," Levine and Beckerman said.

Meyers is known for playing King Henry VIII on the Showtime series The Tudors and has since portrayed Heahmund on the History series Vikings.

Malkovich recently starred in the HBO series The New Pope. He plays Dr. Adrian Mallory on the Netflix series Space Force, which was renewed in November for a second season.