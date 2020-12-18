Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez has joined the cast of a new Netflix thriller.

The streaming service said Thursday that Lopez, 51, will star in and produce The Cipher, a movie based on the Isabella Maldonado novel.

Advertisement

Lopez will play Nina Guerrera, an FBI agent on the hunt for a serial killer who posts clues to his murders in codes and riddles online.

"Cannot wait for this!!! #TheCipher," Lopez tweeted Thursday.

Netflix optioned The Cipher for Lopez and producing partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Mendina. Maldonado, Liza Fleissig, Ginger Harris-Dontzin and Catherine Hagedorn will executive produce.

"SO excited that the fabulous Jennifer Lopez will star in and produce the film adaptation for THE CIPHER for @netflix! @JLo IS the Warrior Girl!!! #strongwomen #FBI #ownvoices," Maldonado tweeted.

Lopez, a singer and actress, played Det. Harlee Santos on the NBC series Shades of Blue and most recently appeared in the 2019 film Hustlers. She serves as a judge on the NBC reality competition World of Dance.

Lopez will perform during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special Dec. 31. She discussed her kids during an interview with Today this month, calling her twins her "pride and joy."