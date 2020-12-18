Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Ariana Grande concert film.

The streaming service shared a clip from the special, titled Excuse Me, I Love You, featuring Grande, 27, on Thursday.

The preview shows Grande perform her song "Everytime" at O2 Arena in London. The song appears on Grande's fourth studio album, Sweetener, released in August 2018.

Excuse Me, I Love You follows Grande on her Sweetener world tour, which ended in December 2019. The tour was in support of Grande's albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next.

Netflix released a trailer for Excuse Me, I Love You last week that gives a behind-the-scenes look at Grande's tour. In one scene, Grande cries as she addresses her team.

"And I know that it's been hard, physically and mentally, but, like, this show for sure saved my life this year," she says.

Sweetener features the singles "No Tears Left to Cry," "God is a Woman" and "Breathin," while Thank U, Next includes the songs "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings" and "Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." Grande released her sixth studio album, Positions, in October.

Grande collaborated with Mariah Carey on a new version of Carey's song "Oh Santa!" Carey released a music video for the version of the song this month featuring Grande and Jennifer Hudson.