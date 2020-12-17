Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is adding four to the cast of its action-thriller The Gray Man.

The streaming service said Thursday that Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush and Julia Butters have joined the new film.

The four actors join previously announced stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. The movie is directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame).

The Gray Man is based on Mark Greaney's debut novel of the same name. The film follows Court Gentry (Gosling), an assassin and former CIA operative known as the Gray Man, as he's hunted by his former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Joe Russo previously said the film is expected to be the first of many based on Greaney's books.

"The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe," he told Deadline. "We have all committed to the first movie and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie."

In August, The Gray Man received a $20 million production tax credit to film in California.

Henwick played Nymeria Sand on Game of Thrones and Colleen Wing in Iron Fist, The Defenders and Luke Cage. Moura portrayed Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

Dhanush is an Indian actor and singer known for his work in Tamil films. Butters played Anna-Kat Otto on American Housewife and Trudi Fraser in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.