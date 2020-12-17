Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced Thursday that sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking, starring Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, has been delayed until March 5.

The film, from director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow), was set to hit theaters on Jan. 22. Lionsgate made the announcement on Twitter. Chaos Walking was originally going to be released on March 1, 2019.

Advertisement

Ridley stars as Viola who crash lands on a mysterious planet where all the other women have died. Holland's Todd meets her and starts protecting Viola as those in charge of the planet begin to pursue her.

The pair embark on a dangerous journey where they will discover the planet's dark secret. Todd and the other men are also afflicted by the Noise, a force that displays what they are thinking.

Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas, Demián Ichir, Cynthia Erivo, Kurt Stutter and David Oyelowo also star.

Chaos Walking is based on Patrick Ness' novel The Knife of Never Letting Go. Ness co-wrote the script along with Christopher Ford.

Ridley will next star in World War II drama Women in the Castle alongside Kristin Scott Thomas and Nina Hoss. Holland will next be seen in video game adaptation Uncharted alongside Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas.