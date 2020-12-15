Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. has moved around the release dates for three upcoming films: Tom and Jerry, video game adaptation Mortal Kombat and Reminiscence starring Hugh Jackman.

Tom and Jerry, based on the classic cartoon series of the same name, will be released on Feb. 26, a week ahead of its original March 5 launch date.

Advertisement

Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong star in Tom and Jerry, which will offer a mix of hybrid of live-action and animation. Tim Story is directing.

Mortal Kombat, based on the bestselling video game franchise, has been shifted to April 16, 2021. The film was originally set to be released on Jan. 15.

Ludi Lin (Liu Kang), Joe Taslim (Sub-Zero), Tadanobu Asano (Raiden) and Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade) star in Mortal Kombat, from director Simon McQuoid and producer James Wan (Aquaman).

Reminiscence has been removed from Warner Bros. release calendar. The film was originally slated to be released on April 16, which is now occupied by Mortal Kombat.

Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Daniel Wu star with Jackman in Reminiscence, from director Lisa Joy (Westworld). Jackman stars as a scientist who discovers a way to relive any memory.

Warner Bros. recently announced that the company's entire 2021 film slate, which also includes The Suicide Squad and The Matrix 4, will premiere simultaneously on HBO Max and theaters.

The new films will be available for one month on both HBO Max and in theaters. The films will then continue to be screen theatrically.