Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Outside the Wire.

The streaming service on Monday shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi film that features Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris.

The preview shows Thomas (Idris), a disgraced drone pilot, team up with Harp (Mackie), an android military officer who is stronger, faster and smarter than the average soldier.

"Don't worry. I'm special enough for both of us," Harp says.

Thomas and Harp must go "beyond the wire" to remove advanced weapons from a deadly militarized zone.

Outside the Wire is written by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale and directed by Mikael Håfström. The film co-stars Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly and Pilou Asbaek.

Outside the Wire premieres Jan. 15 on Netflix.

Mackie is known for playing Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in Avengers: Endgame and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He will reprise the role and become the new Captain America in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.