Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Frances McDormand travels along the American West in the latest trailer for upcoming drama Nomadland.

McDormand hits the open road with her van after losing everything in Nevada after The Great Recession, in the clip released on Monday.

Advertisement

She has trouble finding a job, makes new friends with fellow nomads and explains how she isn't homeless but rather houseless.

"Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (McDormand) packs her van and sets off on the road, exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad," the synopsis reads.

Nomadland, from writer and director Chloe Zhao, will be released in February. The film won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the Venice Film Festival and previously premiered during the Venice and Toronto film festivals.

Real-life nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells appear also star in the film. Nomadland is based on journalist Jessica Bruder's 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.

Zhao, who is also directing Marvel's The Eternals, also produced and edited Nomadland. McDormand also serves as a producer.