Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Katherine Heigl's series Firefly Lane is coming to Netflix in February.

Heigl, 42, shared a premiere date, Feb. 3, and a poster for the drama series Thursday.

Advertisement

"Clear your calendars friends and prepare to binge. We have a date! #FireflyLane premieres Feb 3 on @Netflix! Three decades. Two friends. One hell of a story," she wrote on Twitter.

The poster features photos of Heigl's character, Tully Hart, with her best friend Kate Mularkey (Sarah Chalke). One picture shows a younger Tully (Ali Skovbye) and Kate (Roan Curtis) telling secrets.

"Three decades, two friends, one hell of a story," the tagline reads.

Netflix also shared a teaser trailer for Firefly Lane that revisits moments from Tully and Kate's long friendship.

Firefly Lane is based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same name, which follows the friendship between Tully and Kate over the course of more than 30 years. Netflix shared a teaser for the series in October that shows the pair reflect on their bond.

"That's the thing about best friends. Like sisters and mothers, they could piss you off and make you cry and break your heart, but in the end when the chips were down they were there making you laugh, even in your darkest hours," the friends said.

Firefly Lane is created by Maggie Friedman and co-stars Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett and Yael Yurman.