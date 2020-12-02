Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new movie The Midnight Sky.

The streaming service shared a moving poster for the sci-fi film Wednesday featuring George Clooney and Caoilinn Springall.

Advertisement

The Midnight Sky is based on the Lily Brooks-Dalton book Good Morning, Midnight. The film follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist who races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her team of astronauts from returning home to Earth to a global catastrophe. Augustine makes a perilous journey while accompanied by a young girl, Iris (Springall).

The poster shows Augustine and Iris venture out into the Arctic in the hopes of reaching a communications antenna.

"Hopes finds a way," the tagline reads.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Clooney discussed how his character cares for Iris in the film. Clooney said having his wife, Amal Clooney, and their twins to care for in real life has changed his life.

"There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question," the actor said. "It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me."

Netflix released a trailer for The Midnight Sky, starring and directed by Clooney, in October. The film premieres in select theaters and on Netflix Dec. 23.