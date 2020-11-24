Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of The Boss Baby: Family Business.

The studio released a trailer for the Boss Baby sequel Tuesday featuring the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris.

Advertisement

The preview opens with a now-adult Tim (Marsden) and Ted (Baldwin) having grown apart. The brothers reunite at Christmas and discover Tim's daughter Tina (Sedaris) is a secret agent for BabyCorp.

On Tina's direction, Tim and Ted take a formula to become babies again. The trio team up to take Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), an evil genius.

Marsden replaces Miles Bakshi and Tobey Maguire, who voiced young and older Tim in the first movie. The sequel also features the voices of Ariana Greenblatt, Eva Longoria, Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is directed by Tom McGrath, who directed the first film. The movie opens in theaters March 26.

The original Boss Baby is based on the Marla Frazee picture book of the same name. The film opened in 2017 and inspired the 2018 Netflix series The Boss Baby: Back in Business.