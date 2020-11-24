Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Neil Patrick Harris has signed on to star in upcoming action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent starring Nicholas Cage.

Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan also star in the film, which features Cage as a fictionalized version of himself who attends the birthday party of a super fan (Pascal) for $1 million.

The birthday party takes a dangerous turn, causing Cage to channel his on-screen roles in order to save the day.

Harris will appear in the film as Cage's talent agent. Horgan will star as Cage's ex-wife, while Haddish plays a rogue government agent who forces Cage to go undercover against a criminal organization.

Tom Gormican is directing the film which he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set for release on March 19.

Harris will next bee seen in Matrix 4 and limited series It's a Sin on HBO Max.