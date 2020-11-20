Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Coming 2 America is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March.

Amazon confirmed Friday that the Coming to America sequel, starring Eddie Murphy, will premiere March 5, 2021.

"The royal rumors are true. #Coming2America will let its sooooouuuuul-glo exclusively on Prime Video March 5," the company tweeted.

Amazon Studios acquired the film from Paramount Pictures.

"What could be better than a return to Zamunda?" producer Kevin Misher said in a statement. "We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come."

The original Coming to America opened in theaters in 1988. The movie follows Akeem Joffer (Murphy), the prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda, as he travels to the United States in hopes of finding a bride.

The sequel follows Akeem on a new adventure to Queens, N.Y. The film is directed by Craig Brewer and co-stars Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones.

Jones said on Late Night with Seth Meyers this month that filming Coming 2 America was an "insane" and "surreal" experience.

"We was all in costume and we was ready to do the first scene. When Eddie came in, in just full Akeem, it was like, surreal. It felt like we were back in the [first] movie," the actress said.

"When he walked in ... all of us at that time got like, chills. We got chills," she added. "It's a really good movie, too."