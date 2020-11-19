Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Awkwafina has been tapped to star in upcoming Apple TV+ drama film Swan Song, starring Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris.

Awkwafina will portray Kate, the close of friend of Mahershala's Cameron. Harris will star as Cameron's wife Poppy.

The film, written and directed by Benjamin Cleary (Stutterer) takes place in the near future and examines how far someone will go to make a better life for those they love.

Ali is also producing through his company Know Wonder. Adam Shulman and Jacob Perlin are also producing for Anonymous Content along with Jonathan King for Concordia Studios.

There is no set release date for Swan Song.

Awkwafina will next be seen in Raya and The Last Dragon and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel. The actress will also star opposite Sandra Oh in an untitled comedy film coming to Netflix.