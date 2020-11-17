Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Zack Snyder is giving a glimpse of his Justice League director's cut.

The 54-year-old director shared a black and white trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League, a director's cut of the 2017 film Justice League, on Tuesday.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will present Justice League as Snyder intended before leaving the production in 2017 after his daughter Autumn's suicide. Joss Whedon completed the version of the film that opened in theaters in November 2017.

Snyder's director's cut will be released as a four-part miniseries on HBO Max in 2021, followed by a version that combines the episodes into one film.

Justice League centers on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The film stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg.

Snyder shared a black and white trailer on Twitter set to the song "Hallelujah." The preview features cinematic glimpses of the Justice League characters.

Snyder previously shared teasers exploring Cyborg's past and introducing the villainous Darkseid (Ray Porter).

Justice League marks Snyder's most recent project as a director. He served as a producer on Wonder Woman 1984, which has delayed its release to Dec. 25.