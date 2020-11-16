Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Joey King announced at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards that Netflix's The Kissing Booth 3 will be released in summer 2021.

King made the announcement onstage on Sunday as she accepted the award for The Comedy Movie Star of 2020.

The Kissing Booth 2 also won The Comedy Movie of 2020 during the ceremony.

"I told myself that if I won, I would share a very exciting piece of news with everybody. So I want to tell you that Kissing Booth 3, our final installment, is going to be released in summer 2021 and I'm so excited," King said.

Netflix released The Kissing Booth 2 in July and announced that a third movie was in development shortly afterwards.

The sequel followed King's Elle and Jacob Elordi's Noah as they struggled to have a long distance relationship. Elle and her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney), meanwhile, re-opened the Kissing Booth at school.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young and Molly Ringwald also star.

The film series, from director Vince Marcello, is based on the Beth Reekles book series of the same name.