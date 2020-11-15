Nov. 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max debuted the first trailer for its dramedy, Let Them All Talk, Sunday.

The 2-minute preview features Meryl Streep as a famous author whose literary agent (played by Gemma Chan) is anxious because she has not provided a promised manuscript.

She goes on an ocean cruise with two of her oldest friends and her nephew -- played by Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest and Lucas Hedges -- to work on the book.

Steven Soderbergh directed the movie, which is set to debut on Dec. 10.