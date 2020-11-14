Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Lie actor Peter Sarsgaard, The Devil All the Time actress Riley Keough and Good Lord Bird star Ethan Hawke have signed on for roles in the Netflix movie, The Guilty.

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto is writing the dramatic thriller, which is based on the Danish film, Den Skyldige.

Antoine Fuqua -- whose credits include The Magnificent Seven and Training Day -- is onboard to direct the movie.

"The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler tries to save a caller in grave danger -- but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out," a news release from the streaming service said.

The cast will also include Byron Bowers, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal, Paul Dano, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp and Edi Patterson.

The stars join the previously announced Jake Gyllenhaal, who is also producing.