Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes is coming to Netflix in January.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Jan. 1, and first-look photos for the movie Thursday. Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin and Christian Slater appear in the sneak peek.

In We Can Be Heroes, Pascal, Slater and Boyd Holbrook play members of a superhero team called the Heroics. The group is kidnapped, leaving their kids, including Missy (Gosselin), to discover their own powers and save their parents.

The photos show Missy at the head of the group of kids, Slater's character in a battle, Pascal's character with the other parents, and Chopra's character striding forward.

Rodriguez played coy in an interview with Entertainment Weekly when asked if We Can Be Heroes is a spiritual sequel to his 2005 film The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

"It could be," he said.

Sharkboy and Lavagirl starred Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley as the titular characters, two superheroes created in the imagination of a 10-year-old boy, Max (Cayden Boyd).

Deadline previously said We Can Be Heroes will feature an alien invasion.

Chopra will also star in the Netflix film The White Tiger, which premieres in January. Pascal is known for playing Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones and the title character on The Mandalorian, which returned for a second season on Disney+ in October.