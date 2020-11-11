Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Black Beauty.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Mackenzie Foy and Iain Glen.

Advertisement

Black Beauty is a reimagining of Anna Sewell's 1877 novel of the same name. Foy plays Jo Green, an orphan teen who bonds with a mustang, whom she names Black Beauty.

The preview shows Jo (Foy) and her uncle John (Glen) care for Black Beauty at their animal sanctuary before the horse is sold. Jo goes to great lengths to reunite with her friend.

"Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life," an official synopsis reads.

Kate Winslet voices Black Beauty in the film, which co-stars Fern Deacon, Claire Forlani and Calam Lynch.

Ashley Avis write and directed the new movie. Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown served as executive producers.

Disney+ previously shared first look photos for the film.

Black Beauty premieres Nov. 27 on Disney+.