Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Vanessa Hudgens in three roles: Margaret Delacourt, Stacy DeNovo, and the new character Fiona Pembroke.

Advertisement

The Princess Switch 2 is a sequel to The Princess Switch, released on Netflix in 2018. The first movie centered on Margaret, the duchess of Montenaro, and Stacy, two lookalikes who meet in the fictional kingdom of Belgravia and swap identities.

The Princess Switch ended with Stacy marrying Belgravia's Prince Edward (Sam Palladio) and Margaret dating Stacy's friend Kevin Richards (Nick Sagar).

In the Princess Switch 2 trailer, Stacy and Margaret reunite ahead of Margaret's coronation. Stacy brings along Kevin, now Margaret's ex-boyfriend, who throws Margaret's plans and engagement to Antonio Rossi (Lachlan Nieboer) for a loop.

Stacy and Margaret switch places again so Margaret can spend time with Kevin; however, Fiona, Margaret's cousin and a party girl, may foil the pair's holiday plans.

The Princess Switch 2 is written by Robin Bernheim and Megan Metzger and directed by Mike Rohl. The film premieres Nov. 19.