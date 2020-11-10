Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Loving, Mud and Midnight Special filmmaker Jeff Nichols has signed on to write a third installment in the A Quiet Place film franchise.

Variety said the movie will be based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who wrote and directed the first two films about survivors of a contemporary alien invasion.

Deadline reported the Paramount Pictures project is set for release in 2022.

No details about the story have been released and no casting has been announced yet.

The first film opened in 2018. It starred Krasinski and his real-life wife, actress Emily Blunt, as the parents of three children trapped in an upstate New York farmhouse by enormous, sound-sensitive, people-eating creatures.

Blunt and the kids returned for the sequel, which is due out in theaters on April 23.