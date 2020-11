Chris Pratt attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Director Colin Trevorrow announced on Twitter Saturday that he has completed principal photography on Jurassic World: Dominion.

"Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family," Trevorrow tweeted.

The sixth film in the dinosaur island franchise brings together original Jurassic Park icons Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neil with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 11.