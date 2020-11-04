Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has canceled its 54 1/2 special event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced the news in a press release Tuesday amid new COVID-19 restrictions in the Czech Republic.

The 54 1/2 event was to take place Nov. 18-21 in Karlovy Vary. The event was to feature a variety of titles from Sundance, Berlin, Venice, Cannes and other film festivals, including Apples, Nomadland, The Nest, Wendy and First Cow.

"When we announced the special Karlovy Vary IFF 54 1/2, we were met with much enthusiastic feedback. People were looking forward to visiting Karlovy Vary to see new films at an unusual time of the year," KVIFF president Jiří Bartoška said in a statement.

"We are sorry that we will not be able to hold this event either, but in this era, people's health absolutely takes priority, and I am sure that everyone sees it the same way," he added.

Bartoška thanked the Czech Ministry of Culture, the city of Karlovy Vary, the Karlovy Vary region and the festival's partners for their support.

"We believe that thanks to this support we will be able to organize our regularly scheduled 55th Karlovy Vary IFF on 2-10 July 2021 to the extent and at the level of quality that our guests, partners, and audiences are accustomed to," he said.

Organizers planned the 54 1/2 special event after the 54th Karlovy Vary IFF, which was to take place in the summer, was canceled due to COVID-19.