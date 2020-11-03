Nov. 3 (UPI) -- British actor Jeremy Irons will star in a Netflix adaptation of Munich.

Netflix is developing a new film based on the Robert Harris novel.

Advertisement

Munich takes place in 1938, as Europe stands on the brink of war. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich for an emergency conference and find themselves at the center of a web of political subterfuge.

The movie co-stars George McKay, Jannis Niehwöhner, Sandra Hüller, Liv Lisa Fries, August Diehl, Erin Doherty and Martin Wuttke. Christian Schwochow (The Crown) will direct the film from a script by Ben Power.

Irons will play former British prime minister Neville Chamberlain, with McKay as Legat and Wuttke as Adolf Hitler. Wuttke previously portrayed Hitler in the 2009 film Inglourious Basterds.

"It's great to see an actor of Jeremy Irons' stature playing Neville Chamberlain," Harris said in a statement. "This will be the first time a major movie has gone beyond the cult of Winston Churchill and tried to show Chamberlain in a more sympathetic light."

The film is in production in Germany and will also shoot in the United Kingdom. The movie is slated for release in 2021.

Irons most recently starred as Adrian Veidt on the HBO series Watchmen. McKay portrayed William Schofield in the film 1917.