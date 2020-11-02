Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan have been tapped to star in a new romantic comedy titled Not Bloody Likely.

Brosnan will portray George Bernard Shaw who has written his masterpiece Pygmalion. Shaw wants Pat Campbell, portrayed by Bonham Carter, to take on the role of Eliza Doolittle, but the casting might be Shaw's way of rekindling his once great love.

The film will follow the true story behind the 1914 West End production of Pygmalion, which was famously turned into classic musical My Fair Lady.

Joel Hopkins, the filmmaker behind Hampstead and The Love Punch starring Brosnan, is writing and directing the film.

The project was developed and is produced by Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite (A Street Cat Named Bob) through their Studio Pictures company. Production will begin in the U.K. in spring 2021.

"This is exactly the kind of film the world needs right now. A feel-good story that will make you laugh and make you cry for the right reasons," Rolston and Braithwaite said in a joint statement.